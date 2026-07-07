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Graffiti artist accused of scaling Australian bridge tower and painting giant cartoon bird

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The graffiti on the bridge closely resembles Pam the Bird, a symbol that has appeared on dozens of buildings in Melbourne in recent years.

The graffiti on the bridge closely resembles Pam the Bird, a symbol that has appeared on dozens of buildings in Melbourne in recent years.

PHOTO: EPA

  • A 22-year-old man was arrested after climbing a 140-m high Melbourne bridge tower and painting a giant cartoon bird on it.
  • The man demanded lower taxes and a peanut butter sandwich delivered by drone before descending, causing a police stand-off and traffic disruption.
  • The police statement made no mention of what eventually persuaded the man to come down.

AI generated

SYDNEY – Australian police arrested a man on July 7 after he allegedly scaled a 140m-high tower of a cantilever bridge in the city of Melbourne and painted a giant cartoon bird on it.

An Instagram account posting footage from Bolte Bridge, not far from the city’s central business district, showed a man dangling his legs from the top of the tower.

In subsequent posts, he demanded lower taxes in Australia and requested a peanut butter sandwich be delivered by drone before he would come down.

The demand caused a stand-off with police, which in turn closed a lane on the bridge, disrupting commuter traffic.

Paul Hogan, an acting sergeant with Victoria Police, said a 22-year-old man was arrested after descending from the tower.

“The man allegedly spray-painted an external wall. As the morning played out, the man allegedly refused to follow police direction and come down,” he said.

The man demanded a peanut butter sandwich be delivered by drone before he would come down, causing a stand-off with police and closing a lane on the Bolte Bridge.

The man demanded a peanut butter sandwich be delivered by drone before he would come down, causing a stand-off with police and the closure of a lane on the Bolte Bridge.

PHOTO: EPA

A police statement said that significant resources were deployed to the location, including uniformed members, highway patrol officers, a critical incident response team as well as Search and Rescue and Water Police.

The graffiti on the bridge closely resembles Pam the Bird, a symbol that has appeared on dozens of buildings in Melbourne in recent years, including on the heritage-listed Flinders Street railway station.

The police statement made no mention of what eventually persuaded the man to come down.

It did not appear to be a peanut butter sandwich, though. The Instagram account posted: “The audacity to fly a drone up with here no sandwich.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.