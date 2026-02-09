Straitstimes.com header logo

Gaming giant Roblox under scrutiny in Australia amid child-grooming concerns

Roblox will be tested for its implementation of the nine safety commitments it made in 2025.

Australia’s digital regulator said it is testing gaming giant Roblox’s compliance with its own commitments to keep kids safe as concerns grow about potential child grooming and sexual exploitation on the platform. 

“We remain highly concerned by ongoing reports regarding the exploitation of children on the Roblox service and exposure to harmful material,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement on Feb 9.

Beyond the regulator’s usual monitoring, it will specifically test Roblox’s implementation of nine safety commitments it made in 2025, including introducing tools to

stop adults contacting users aged under 16

without parental consent. Ms Inman Grant said she wants “first-hand insights into this compliance”.

Roblox is under increasing scrutiny around the world as governments attempt to reduce online harm to children. In the case of non-compliance, eSafety can seek penalties of as much as A$49.5 million (S$44.2 million) against the company.

In Australia, Ms Imman Grant last week blasted major technology companies including Meta Platforms, Apple and Google for failing to stamp out child sexual exploitation and abuse on their services, even after repeated calls to address shortfalls.

The country late in 2025 also enacted a

world-first social media ban for under-16s

. BLOOMBERG

