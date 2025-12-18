Funeral for youngest Bondi Beach shooting victim, Matilda, to be held on Dec 18

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A photograph of Matilda, 10, a victim of a shooting at Jewish holiday celebration on Dec 14 at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

SYDNEY – The funeral of 10-year-old Bondi Beach shooting victim Matilda will be held in Sydney on Dec 18 as her parents criticised the government for failing to respond to a rising tide of anti-semitism.

Matilda was the youngest of 15 people ‍killed ​in the Hanukkah festival shooting spree in Sydney on Dec 14 , allegedly carried out ‍by a father and son radicalised by Islamic State. It was Australia’s worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years.

Alleged gunman Sajid Akram, 50, was ​shot dead ​by police at the scene, while his 24-year-old son and alleged accomplice, Naveed Akram, was charged with 59 offences on Dec 17 .

Matilda’s funeral follows the first of the services for the victims on Wednesday, including those for Rabbis Eli Schlanger, ‍41, and Yaakov Levitan, 39.

“We have been saying for years ... they didn’t do anything,” Valentyna, Matilda’s mother, told Australian media on ​ Dec 17 , speaking about a string of anti-semitic attacks in ⁠Sydney. The family has asked the media not to use their surname.

Anti-semitic threats

In the latest incident, a 19-year-old Sydney man was charged and will face court on Dec 18 after allegedly threatening violence towards a Jewish person on a flight from Sydney to Bali on Dec 17 .

“Police will allege the man ​made anti-semitic threats and hand gestures indicating violence towards the alleged victim, who the man knew to be affiliated with the Jewish community,” Australian ‌Federal Police said on Dec 18 .

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is ​under pressure from Australia’s Jewish community who say he has prioritised gun reform following the shooting rather than stricter measures on anti-semitism.

The centre-left Labor government has ruled out holding a Royal Commission, a high-level inquiry with judicial powers, into the shootings for now.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Dec 18 said a Royal Commission would distract Australia’s security agencies at a time when they should be focused on investigating the shootings.

Police are looking into Australia-based Islamic State networks as well as the gunmen’s alleged links to militants in the ‍Philippines.

The Philippines National Security Council on Dec 17 said that while Sajid Akram and his son had been in the ​country for a month in November the pair had not engaged in any military training.

Islamic State-linked networks are known to operate in the Philippines ​and have wielded some influence in the south of the country.

“There is no valid ‌report or confirmation that the two received any form of military training while in the country and no evidence supports such a claim at present,” Mr Eduardo An o, Philippines national security ‌adviser, said in a statement. REUTERS