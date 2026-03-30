Fugitive accused of killing two Australian police officers shot dead

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Police gather during a search for a fugitive linked to the murder of two police officers, in Porepunkah, Victoria, on Aug 29, 2025.

SYDNEY – Australian police have shot dead a fugitive gunman who had been on the run since August 2025 after allegedly killing two officers in the state of Victoria, Australian media reported on March 30.

Police had been hunting for Dezi Freeman, previously known as Desmond Filby, since the shooting on a rural property that also injured a third officer. Authorities had offered an A$1 million ($882,550) reward for information leading to his capture.

Freeman allegedly opened fire on a team of 10 police officers, including members of the sexual offences and child investigation team, when they arrived at a property in Porepunkah, about 300km north-east of Melbourne, to execute a search warrant.

Believed to have expert bushcraft skills and multiple powerful firearms, Freeman fled into bushland at Mount Buffalo National Park and had been described by local media as a “sovereign citizen” who regards the government as illegitimate.

The 56-year-old was shot at about 8.30am on March 30 (5.30am Singapore time), the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Victoria Police said in a statement that a man was fatally shot by police at a property in north-east Victoria during an operation to locate Freeman but did not identify the man.

“No police officers were injured during the incident,” the statement said, adding that further details would be released later on March 30. REUTERS