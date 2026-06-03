Frenchman crashes into Sydney fountain, found enjoying a McDonald’s meal in car when detained

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A police officer talks to a 21-year-old Frenchman who allegedly crashed an SUV car into the Archibald Fountain in downtown Sydney's Hyde Park on June 3.

SYDNEY – A Frenchman was found still enjoying his McDonald’s meal when police detained him on June 3 for allegedly crashing a car into a fountain in Sydney, the force said.

“Strangely, he was still eating Macca’s there”, Police Inspector Anderson Lessing charged – perhaps a greater crime in the eyes of some of his gastronomy-loving countrymen.

The 21-year-old was charged with negligent driving after police said he reversed an SUV into the Archibald Fountain in downtown Sydney’s Hyde Park in the early hours of June 3.

“Half of it was sticking inside, and half it was sticking out, with the driver still inside,” Lessing told local radio station 702 ABC Sydney.

Police images showed the car’s rear wheels stuck in the fountain’s pool, with the rest of the vehicle propped up on the stone sidewall.

Police did not elaborate on the contents of the man’s order.

They said the man had claimed to be delivering a food order when the crash happened, with the damage to fountain estimated to cost at least A$15,000 (S$13,800).

The man was uninjured. AFP