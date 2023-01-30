France, Australia to meet in move to mend ties following submarine row

PARIS – Australian and French ministers are to meet on Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarine contract, leaving Paris seething.

A bitter row erupted in September 2021 over the deal.

Australia’s then prime minister Scott Morrison abruptly tore up the contract for France to build a dozen diesel-powered submarines and announced a deal to buy US or British nuclear-powered subs.

The submarine row came as part of a new security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States – dubbed Aukus – aimed at countering a rising China.

The row derailed relations and threatened to sink a European Union-Australia trade agreement.

But both countries have started to make up since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power in Canberra, vowing to fix links with Paris.

Last November, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country’s submarine offer “remains on the table”, a day after meeting Mr Albanese at a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

The submarines would be conventional, not nuclear, and built in Australia, Mr Macron said.

Last July, Mr Albanese had already hailed a new start in ties during a visit to Paris, stressing he would act with “trust, respect and honesty” in his dealings with Mr Macron.

‘Back on track’

Monday’s meeting in Paris of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu with their Australian counterparts Penny Wong and Richard Marles is to build on “the positive momentum” seen since Mr Albanese’s July trip, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Anne-Claire Legendre.

An official at the defence ministry told AFP that “the relationship is back on track”, but needed to be deepened if it is to result in “concrete actions”.

It was not yet clear whether Monday’s meeting would lead to such tangible results, the official said.

France considers itself a Pacific power, thanks to its overseas territories including New Caledonia and French Polynesia.