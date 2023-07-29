Four feared dead in Australia after military helicopter crashes

SYDNEY - At least four people were feared dead on Saturday after an Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland, the Defence Minister said.

The helicopter was taking part in a biennial Talisman Sabre military exercises between the US and Australia.

The helicopter ditched into the waters close to Hamilton Island late on Friday night, Mr Richard Marles said in a press conference.

“The four air crew are yet to be found,” MR Marles said, adding that the search and rescue continues.

Defence officials announced a pause in the Talisman Sabre exercise, which also includes soldiers from Japan, France, Germany, and South Korea.

The exercise had been entering its second week and was testing large-scale logistics, land combat, amphibious landings and air operations.

Australia is currently embarking on a major overhaul of its armed forces, pivoting towards long-range strike capabilities in an effort to keep would-be foes such as China at arm’s length. REUTERS, AFP