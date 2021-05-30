'Fortress approach' works but there are costs

When the first Covid-19 cases were recorded in Australia last year, the nation - like much of the world - was quick to close its borders. But, unlike most other countries, it has shown little interest in re-opening them. Instead, the federal government has adopted a "Fortress Australia" approach, imposing some of the world's strictest measures to prevent people - including its own citizens - from entering or leaving the country.

In addition to banning non-Australian citizens and residents from entering, the authorities have also imposed caps on the numbers of Australians who can return from overseas. This has forced airlines to limit capacity on their flights, which has made it harder to secure tickets into the country and has led to exorbitant ticket prices. Those who do make it into Australia still have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, typically at their own cost.