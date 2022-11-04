Former US military pilot arrived in Australia from China weeks before arrest: Lawyer

SYDNEY - A former United States military pilot arrested in Australia and facing likely extradition to the United States on undisclosed charges had arrived from China weeks before and interacted with Australian intelligence agencies, his lawyer said on Friday.

The pilot, Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was arrested in Orange in a rural part of New South Wales state in October by federal police acting on a US request for his arrest.

Details of the US arrest warrant and the charges he faces are sealed, his lawyer said.

Consequently, Reuters was unable to determine the specifics of Duggan’s case, or why he may have interacted with Australian intelligence.

Duggan, a former US citizen and ex-US Marines Corp pilot, had been working in China as an aviation consultant since 2014, according to his public LinkedIn profile and aviation sources who knew him.

His lawyer, Mr Dennis Miralis of Nyman, Gibson and Miralis, said Duggan will be moved to a maximum security prison in Goulburn, and did not seek bail at a court hearing in Sydney.

The matter was adjourned until Nov 28.

“He denies having breached any US law, any Australian law, any international law,” Mr Miralis said outside the court.

Mr Miralis told the court he would lodge a complaint with Australia’s inspector-general of intelligence about matters which touch on Australia’s national security.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS), an independent oversight office, declined comment.

Australia’s Attorney-General’s Department said Duggan’s stated intention to make a complaint was a matter for him.

Outside court, Mr Miralis told media that Duggan, who is an Australian citizen, had returned from China “a few weeks prior to his arrest and, in the intervening period, a number of interactions occurred with those agencies that the inspector-general of intelligence has the capacity to investigate”.