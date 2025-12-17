Former New Zealand top cop avoids jail time for child abuse, bestiality offences

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Jevon McSkimming was suspended from his job on full pay in December 2024, when an internal investigation into his conduct was launched.

WELLINGTON - A New Zealand court sentenced the country’s former deputy police commissioner to nine months of home detention on Dec 17, after he admitted to possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material.

Jevon McSkimming, who until late 2024 was New Zealand’s second-highest ranking police officer, was arrested and charged in June with eight counts of possessing objectionable material.

The 52-year-old admitted to three charges in November, including possession of child sexual exploitation and bestiality images which were stored on his work devices.

Judge Tim Black handed down a nine-month home detention sentence in the Wellington District Court on Dec 17, ruling McSkimming would not have to register as a child sexual offender.

The judge adopted a starting point of three years’ prison, but gave deductions for McSkimming’s guilty plea, remorse and attempts at rehabilitation.

He said McSkimming was of low risk to the community.

McSkimming’s lawyer, Letizea Ord, said her client was deeply ashamed of his actions.

One of the original charges said the offences happened between July 2020 and December 2024.

He was on leave for six months before his resignation in May.

New Zealand police commissioner Richard Chambers in November described the case as “disgraceful” after McSkimming’s guilty pleas.

“The outcome shows all police, no matter their rank, are accountable to the laws that apply to us all,” he said. AFP