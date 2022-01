On the desk in his office in Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison famously has a small model of a boat emblazoned with the words "I stopped these".

The model, which was a present from a member of the public, is proudly displayed by Mr Morrison as a reminder of his controversial stint as immigration minister from 2013 to 2014, when he adopted hardline border security measures aimed at stopping the arrival of boatloads of asylum seekers.