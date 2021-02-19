Facebook's ban on Australian news sites provokes backlash

Social media giant Facebook took the extraordinary step of blocking news sites in Australia in a move that appeared to be designed to send a message to both Australia and the world about attempts to force it to pay media publishers for content.

Facebook's move - which it said it took with a "heavy heart" - shocked Internet users in Australia and internationally, as Australians suddenly discovered yesterday that they could not view or share content by news sites from Australia or overseas.

Users outside Australia were barred from viewing or sharing content from Australian news sites.

Facebook's move prompted an immediate public backlash in Australia, especially as the ban accidentally blocked content from non-news sites such as emergency services pages and the official weather bureau.

The ban was condemned on social media as excessive and self-defeating. One comment on Twitter said: "Just give Facebook the flick. It's truly liberating." Others suggested migrating to Myspace.

Health experts criticised Facebook for banning hospital and medical sites, just days before Australia begins its roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines. The ban also removed content from three MPs in Western Australia ahead of a state election, prompting Premier Mark McGowan to say: "They're behaving more like North Korea than an American company."

Facebook later said it was reversing any bans which it had imposed "inadvertently".

The firm imposed the ban to demonstrate its fierce opposition to the federal government's proposed news media code, which would require Facebook and Google to negotiate with media companies to pay them for content posted on their sites. The ban was imposed early yesterday, hours after the media code was passed in Parliament's Lower House. It is yet to be passed by the Upper House.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned Facebook's "arrogant" ban, saying it would only add to concerns in the international community about the conduct of global technology giants.

"I am in regular contact with the leaders of other nations on these issues," he said in a statement.

"These actions will only confirm the concerns that an increasing number of countries are expressing about the behaviour of big tech companies who think they are bigger than governments and that the rules should not apply to them."

The managing director of Facebook Australia and New Zealand, Mr William Easton, said the company imposed the news ban with "a heavy heart". He said Facebook assists media publishers by helping to funnel users to news sites.

"The value exchange between Facebook and publishers runs in favour of the publishers," he said. "For Facebook, the business gain from news is minimal."

Google also recently threatened to protest Australia's new code by blocking access for all Australians to its search engine, but eventually opted - unlike Facebook - to make deals to pay publishers.

As Facebook began blocking Australian news sites, Google and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp revealed they had signed a three-year deal in which the search engine will pay for content from news sites around the world, including The Wall Street Journal, The Times in Britain, and The Australian. The deal involves Google and News Corp developing a subscription platform as well as investment in video journalism.

Google has been making other deals with publishers, including in Britain, Germany and Brazil.

Australia has been one of the world's most proactive countries in trying to force Facebook and Google to pay for news content featured on their sites. This follows concerns in many countries that - in this era of fake news - media outlets are struggling to survive, partly because they receive relatively little revenue from their content distributed online.

According to Australia's competition authority, Google received 53 per cent of online advertising revenue in Australia in 2019, while Facebook received 28 per cent and news and other online sites, 19 per cent.

Australia's Treasurer, Mr Josh Frydenberg, who spoke to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for 30 minutes yesterday, said he was hopeful of reaching a deal.

"We want them to remain in Australia, but we also want them to pay for original content," he said.