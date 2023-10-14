Ex-airline boss Luxon to take the controls in New Zealand

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s incoming prime minister is a wealthy teetotaller and lover of country music who rose to prominence when he ran the national airline.

Mr Christopher Luxon was poised to be the country’s 42nd leader on Saturday after his centre-right National Party secured a large lead in general elections.

He is expected to take the helm of a two-party coalition with the ACT party.

It ends six years of Labour rule ushered in by its former “rock star” leader Jacinda Ardern.

The 53-year-old Luxon, who claims to sleep only five hours a night, completed a rapid political ascent four years after leaving one of the country’s top executive roles.

Mr Luxon spent seven years as chief executive of Air New Zealand.

He was hailed a likely future leader upon entering politics in 2019.

National hoped he could repeat the “glory days” under Mr John Key, a former Merrill Lynch broker who won three elections for the party and served as prime minister from 2008 to 2016.

Mr Key was known for his affable persona – an image fellow multi-millionaire Luxon sought to channel upon replacing Ms Judith Collins as National’s leader in November 2021.

Mr Luxon sold himself as a family man with a fondness for do-it-yourself home renovations, waterskiing and country music.

He said New Zealand was “heading in the wrong direction” under popular then-prime minister Ardern and that his business acumen was the panacea for a faltering economy.

“I came to politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done,” Mr Luxon said in his maiden speech.

“I have built a career out of reversing the fortunes of under-performing companies and I’ll bring that real-world experience to this role.”