SYDNEY - A Qantas Airways flight that issued a distress signal earlier on Wednesday has landed at Sydney airport.

An airport spokeswoman said flight QF144 from Auckland had issued a mayday alert.

Australia’s Channel Nine television news said earlier there were “reports of an engine failure”.

Ambulance services and 12 fire trucks were on standby as a precaution ahead of the plane’s arrival.

QF144 was believed to be carrying more than 100 passengers from New Zealand. AFP, REUTERS