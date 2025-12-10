Elon Musk’s X says barring under-16s in Australia ‘not our choice’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Formerly known as Twitter, X was the last of 10 restricted social media platforms to set out how it will implement Australia’s ban.

SYDNEY - Elon Musk’s X said on Dec 10 that it would comply with Australia’s world-leading crackdown banning under-16s from social media .

“It’s not our choice – it’s what the Australian law requires,” the company said in a statement as the legislation came into effect.

All platforms – including Facebook, YouTube and TikTok – have now agreed to take steps to remove young users.

They face US$33 million fines if they fail to take reasonable steps to purge Australia-based accounts belonging to users younger than 16.

The Australian government says unprecedented measures are needed to protect children from “predatory algorithms” filling phone screens with bullying, sex and violence.

Tech giant Meta said on Dec 10 that Australia’s ban on social media for under-16s is sending youngsters to less regulated platforms, making them less safe.

“We’ve consistently raised concerns that this poorly developed law could push teens to less regulated platforms or apps. We’re now seeing those concerns become reality,” the US company said in a statement. AFP