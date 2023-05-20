Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes near New Caledonia

The earthquake hit at a depth of about 36km southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS
NEW CALEDONIA - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday (May 20), the authorities said, with no danger of a tsunami.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) which reported several aftershocks around the region after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake said the quake hit at a depth of about 36km.

Following the quake, Australia’s meteorology bureau said there was no tsunami threat to mainland Australia, islands and territories.

On Friday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered the risk of tsunami waves across the South Pacific which later passed.

