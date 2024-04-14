Dying mother handed over baby in Sydney mall stabbing rampage

SYDNEY - In the midst of a Sydney mall stabbing rampage, witnesses say a fatally wounded mother handed over her injured nine-month-old baby to a stranger to save the infant’s life.

Stories of courage are still emerging from the April 13 attack, in which a 40-year-old knifeman with mental illness roamed the packed shopping centre, killing six people and seriously wounding a dozen others.

Lone senior police officer Amy Scott is being hailed for tracking down, and then shooting dead the assailant during his killing spree.

One young man was filmed fending off the attacker on an escalator, armed only with a shopping centre bollard.

Storekeepers opened their doors to shelter frightened shoppers.

But the harrowing story of 38-year-old mother Ashlee Good’s desperate final act to save her baby daughter Harriet has struck a chord with many shocked Australians.

Witnesses told local media she was heard screaming when the assailant approached her in the shopping complex.

“The baby got stabbed,” one man at the scene with his brother told Channel 9 News in the aftermath of the attack.

“The mum got stabbed and the mum came over with the baby and threw it at me,” he said.

Within hours of the attack, police said the toll had climbed to six after Good died in hospital.

Her baby is still in “a serious but stable condition” in hospital, New South Wales police assistant commissioner Anthony Cooke said Sunday.

In a statement to Australian media, Good’s family described her as “a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all round outstanding human and so much more”.

“To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not – words cannot express our gratitude” the statement said.