Dutchman ends 'world's longest electric car trip' in Australia, clocking 95,000km

SYDNEY (AFP) - A Dutchman completed an epic 95,000km journey by electric car in Sydney on Sunday (April 7) in a bid to prove the viability of such vehicles in tackling climate change.

Mr Wiebe Wakker drove his retrofitted station wagon nicknamed "The Blue Bandit" across 33 countries in what he said was the world's longest-ever journey by electric car.

The trip from the Netherlands to Australia took just over three years and was funded by public donations from around the world, including electricity to charge the Bandit, food and a place to sleep.

Mr Wakker drove across a variety of countries and environments including Turkey, Iran, India, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia, with the route determined by the offers he received on his website.

"I wanted to change people's opinions and inspire people to start driving electric by showing the advantages of sustainable mobility," Mr Wakker said.

"If one man can drive to the other side of the world in an electric car, then EVs (electric vehicles) should definitely be viable for daily use."

Mr Wakker said that before the car was modified, it would have used 6,785 litres of petrol to complete the journey.

The modified vehicle can travel 200km on a single charge, with Mr Wakker saying he spent just US$300 (S$406) on electricity, much of it in the remote desert Outback of Australia.