Delta variant sparks highest rise in cases since April 2020

WELLINGTON • New Zealand yesterday recorded its highest increase in Covid-19 cases since April last year, with the authorities warning that the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus is like dealing with a whole new virus.

The country's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the Delta variant erupted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and quickly spread to the capital Wellington.

The authorities reported 41 new cases yesterday, taking the total infections in the country to 148, the director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

That was the biggest increase in cases since April 10 last year, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington. So far, eight people associated with the current outbreak are in hospital, the ministry said.

"Delta is unlike our previous experience. It is, as we know, highly infectious and transmissible and, as we have seen, spreads rapidly," Dr Bloomfield said at a news conference.

But he also said it was reassuring to see that the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority were still in Auckland.

The authorities reported a cluster of at least 58 people of Samoan ethnicity and linked to the Samoan Assembly Of God Church in Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has garnered praise worldwide for stamping out Covid-19 in the country. But her reliance on strict border controls and snap lockdowns that have impacted the economy has been called into question amid the latest outbreak, which has occurred while few people have been vaccinated.

On Monday, Ms Ardern extended the strict level 4 national lockdown to Thursday.

