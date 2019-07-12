Defence forces on scene after chemical incident at New Zealand's Blis Technologies site

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - Blis Technologies, a New Zealand-based biotechnology company, said on Friday (July 12) there was a chemical incident at its South Dunedin site with emergency services on the scene.

Police cordoned off several streets, and in a statement said Fire and Emergency and the New Zealand Defence Force were responding to the incident.

Blis said staff noticed the deterioration of a container holding a substance used in basic research, and contacted emergency services on ways to handle and dispose of the chemical.

Blis, which was listed in 2001, said Fire and Emergency New Zealand acknowledged steps taken by the staff of the company were appropriate, and added that a review of the incident will take place.

The cordons may be in place until mid-morning, a police statement added.