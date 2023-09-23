Crowdfunding conservation: Pacific island Niue's plan to protect its waters

NEW YORK - For a little under US$150 (S$205), you can now directly sponsor marine conservation across 1sq km of the Pacific Ocean, through a novel scheme announced this week by the tiny island of Niue.

Located halfway between Fiji and the Cook Islands, the vast waters of the “Rock of Polynesia” are home to coral reefs and undersea mountains that host diverse species, including sharks, dolphins, turtles and more.

But finding the resources to protect these habitats from the threats of illegal fishing, climate change and pollution had proven challenging for one of the world’s smallest self-governing nations.

“We’ve been going to conferences for so long, telling our story, but it seemed like we weren’t getting anywhere,” Niue’s Premier Dalton Tagelagi told AFP in an interview at the United Nations headquarters in New York, adding he had come to view summits as “talk fests with no action.”

Under the new plan, companies, philanthropies and individuals can pay NZ$250 (S$204) to protect and manage one or more square kilometres of water, called Ocean Conservation Commitments (OCCs).

There are 127,000 OCCs in total, corresponding to the size in square kilometers of Niue’s “no-take” protected marine zone, which represents 40 per cent of its overall sovereign waters.

Niue is thus hoping to raise US$18 million through the initiative, which covers a period of 20 years.

“It’s very exciting,” said Mr Tagelagi, adding that the government itself was sponsoring 1,700 units, one for each of the island’s residents.

Most of the fishing on Niue takes place nearshore at subsistence level, involving traditional canoes.

But as technology has improved over the years, both in terms of fishing gear and also refrigeration of food, the amount harvested has increased, Mr Brendon Pasisi, project manager of the Niue Ocean Wide Project, a public-private entity running the initiative, told AFP.

On top of that, plastic pollution and effluent runoff are contributing to the degradation of the marine environment, he added.

Then there are external challenges in the form of foreign fishing fleets that can intrude into the protected zone.

“It’s a vast area to cover on patrol boats so we’re looking at drones,” said Premier Tagelagi, which the scheme will fund.

As a raised coral atoll that stands 60m above the ocean at its highest point, Niue isn’t in danger of being swamped by sea-level rise, as many other small island nations are.

But climate change threatens it in other ways: the oceans are acidifying and heating up, threatening marine species including coral, while higher seawater could contaminate the island’s freshwater supplies.