Crocodiles in Australia face cull threat after attack at popular swimming spot

SYDNEY - The top politician in Australia’s Northern Territory said on Tuesday it was “time to consider” a return to crocodile culling after an attack at a popular swimming spot.

A 67-year-old man is recovering in hospital after encountering a crocodile at Wangi Falls in Litchfield National Park on Monday.

Northern Territory chief minister Natasha Fyles told reporters there had been a “significant increase” in the crocodile population since culling was suspended in the 1970s, with numbers going from around 3,000 to an estimate of more than 100,000.

“I think it’s time for us to consider: Do we need to go back to culling, considering the significant increase in the crocodile population and the impact it’s having not only on tourism and visitors, but locals,” she said.

Rangers and a crocodile management team euthanised a 2.4m male saltwater crocodile at Wangi Falls on Monday night, according to the Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security.

Litchfield National Park is in a so-called barrier and removal zone, meaning that there is a “zero tolerance” approach to crocodiles and they can be trapped.

Northern Territory figures show that there were no saltwater crocodiles caught in Litchfield in 2022, but four were caught in each of the previous two years.

The swimming area where the man was attacked remains closed and will not reopen until surveys show it is safe.