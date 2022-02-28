Covid-19: Hugs, tears as 'Fortress New Zealand' relaxes border

Passengers and loved ones reunite at the arrivals hall at the Auckland international airport on Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Passengers and loved ones reunite at the arrivals hall at the Auckland international airport on Feb 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
At Auckland airport, relatives scooped up loved ones allowed into the country without mandatory hotel quarantine for the first time in almost two years. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

AUCKLAND (AFP) - New Zealanders stranded overseas by the pandemic returned home to tears and hugs on Monday (Feb 28) as the country began dismantling some of the world's toughest Covid-related border restrictions.

At Auckland airport, relatives carrying signs such as "welcome home my dearest daughter" scooped up loved ones allowed into the country without mandatory hotel quarantine for the first time in almost two years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the change was cause for celebration, particularly for the tens of thousands of New Zealanders overseas keen to return home.

"We can't wait to see you," Ms Ardern told reporters in Wellington. "It's also a huge milestone for our tourism sector and regional economies."

Until now, Kiwi expats entering the country needed to undergo 10 days of isolation in expensive and over-subscribed hotel accommodation.

The requirement was dropped for New Zealanders arriving from Australia on Monday and will be extended to all expatriates on Friday.

Ms Ardern said the arrivals will not have to self-isolate, as originally planned.

She also said the government was planning to speed up the staged reopening of the border to all travellers, although no timetable has yet been set.

Ms Ardern said the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the community meant the impact of cases at the border was less pronounced, allowing restrictions to be removed earlier.

"Every time we have seen a significant change in the pandemic, we're moving very rapidly to safely adjust what we do," she said.

Strict border controls were a key part of New Zealand's success containing the coronavirus, with only 56 deaths recorded in a population of five million.

But the Omicron outbreak has surged in recent weeks, with 14,657 new cases reported on Monday, and Ms Ardern said the country's high vaccination rate of about 95 per cent "provides a strong blanket of protection".

More On This Topic
New Zealand PM Ardern signals Covid-19 mandates will ease after Omicron peaks
'Fortress Australia' has a new message: Come back
Related Stories
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
HK's tough anti-Covid-19 rules push S'poreans living there to look for an exit
Omicron BA.2 variant no more severe than original strain: WHO
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Covid-hit Queen Elizabeth speaks to British PM Johnson by phone
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top