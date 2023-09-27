Cost of living stress fuels crime wave in Australia, New Zealand

WELLINGTON - A man strolls out of a New Zealand supermarket carrying bags stuffed with nine stolen legs of lamb. Another pushes out a shopping cart stacked with NZ$1,500 (S$1,221) of pilfered corned beef and mayonnaise. Yet another smashes a security guard in the face with a bottle of milk before making off with a basket of goods.

None attempt to disguise their theft.

The men, featured in security footage released last month by Foodstuffs North Island, which is part of the nation’s largest grocery chain, are emblematic of the escalating retail crime wave sweeping through the country and neighbouring Australia.

The theft is brazen, organised, increasingly violent and is costing the two nations an estimated A$10 billion (S$8.76 billion) a year combined, according to retail groups.

Experts say the incidents underscore the hardship many people are facing as costs rise for everyday items.

With consumers squeezed, organised criminals are finding a ready market of buyers for stolen food and other household items, said Mr Phil Thomson, chief executive officer and co-founder of retail-crime intelligence platform Auror, which operates in New Zealand, Australia, North America and the UK.

“The majority of the theft that occurs is from people who do this as their full-time job,” he said. “About 10 per cent of people are causing about 60 per cent of the crime. And it’s all profit motivated. They’re stealing to order, and they’re stealing it to on-sell.”

New Zealand and Australia aren’t alone in dealing with a rise in retail crime – in the US, “flash robs” involving gangs of thieves have targeted luxury malls in California, while in the UK, organised criminal gangs are stealing high-value items, lifting theft there to a record high.

The data for the Southern Hemisphere neighbours, though, are stark. Shoplifting and retail theft in New Zealand increased 45 per cent in 2022 compared with 2021, according to figures released by police this month, which includes theft reported directly to them and through Auror.

Theft from retail stores was up 47.5 per cent year-on-year in June in New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, according to government data released earlier this month.

With the costs of stolen goods mounting, many antipodean businesses are overhauling their security, particularly in areas like self-service checkouts that make it easier to smuggle unpaid items out of stores.

Technology solutions are proving popular, like rooftop sensors, automatic gates at self-checkouts and even trials of facial recognition software.

Other measures include bollards to stop ram raids. And while the changes aren’t as dramatic as the armed guards stationed at stores in the US or dummy products in the UK, they’re a substantial shift for retailers in countries where laptops can often be left unattended on cafe tables without fear of theft.

“This is not stuff that we should be doing in a cost of living crisis,” said Mr Chris Quin, chief executive officer of Foodstuffs North Island, which saw crime at the chain’s 320 stores rise 59 per cent in the three months through July compared to the same period last year. “We should be putting it all into, ‘how do we get food prices lower.’”