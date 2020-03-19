Coronavirus: New Zealand warns citizens against overseas travel

In a photo taken on April 24, 2018, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaks in an interview during his visit to Singapore.
WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand on Thursday (March 19) advised its citizens not to travel overseas due to the risks posed by the coronavirus.

"We are raising our travel advice to the highest level: do not travel," Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.

"This is the first time the New Zealand Government has advised New Zealanders against travelling anywhere overseas.

That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with Covid-19," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, New Zealand confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus linked to overseas travel, taking the total number of infections in the country to 28.

 

