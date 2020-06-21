Coronavirus: New Zealand reports two new cases, both travel related

WELLINGTON (XINHUA) - New Zealand reported two new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday (June 21), making the total case number to 1,161 in the country, Ministry of Health said in a statement.

As with the five other cases reported last week, the two new cases were recent arrivals from overseas and both were detected within the managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health.

Sunday's first case was the child of the couple announced on Saturday (June 20) as cases who have recently arrived from India. The child was under 2 years old.

The second confirmed case on Sunday was a 59-year-old woman who travelled from Delhi and arrived in Auckland on June 15.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had reiterated that as New Zealanders return home from overseas, there were always new cases to expect.

"It is good that the systems are in place to detect these cases. Testing, particularly at the border, will continue to be an important part of our Covid-19 response," said Bloomfield.

New Zealand's laboratories completed 5,950 tests on Saturday, bringing the total completed tests to date to 341,117.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in the country remained at 22.