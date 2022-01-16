Concerns mount for Tonga after tsunami triggered by underwater volcano

WELLINGTON (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Pacific nations and humanitarian groups struggled to establish communications with Tonga on Sunday (Jan 16) after a tsunami triggered by a massive volcanic eruption cut telephone and Internet connections, raising concerns for the tiny island nation.

An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders on the shores of Tonga as well as several South Pacific islands, where footage on social media showed waves crashing into coastal homes.

Internet and phone lines went down at about 6.40pm local time on Saturday, leaving the 105,000 residents on the islands virtually uncontactable.

"The images of the volcanic eruption in close proximity to Tonga are hugely concerning," Ms Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, which is located about 2,383km from Tonga, said in a statement on Instagram.

"Communication as a result of the eruption has been difficult, but our defence force team and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working as we speak to establish what's needed and how we can help," she said.

The New Zealand Foreign Ministry said there were no reports of injuries or deaths as yet but communications were limited.

Ms Ardern will address the media at 3pm New Zealand time (10am Singapore time) to give an update on the situation.

In Japan, hundreds of thousands of people were advised to evacuate on Sunday as waves of more than a metre hit coastal areas, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Around 230,000 people were advised to evacuate across eight prefectures due to the tsunami risk, NHK reported. The alert included areas hit by the deadly 2011 tsunami.

Ten boats were capsized in Kochi prefecture on Shikoku island in southern Japan, NHK said, and Japan Airlines cancelled 27 flights at airports across the country.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Pacific Office in Suva, Fiji, said it was monitoring the situation and had no updates on damages or casualties.

Tongan churches in New Zealand organised prayers for their families back home.

"We pray God will help our country at this sad moment. We hope everybody is safe...," secretary Maikeli Atiola of the Wesleyan Church of Tonga in Auckland said, Radio New Zealand reported.