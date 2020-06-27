Coming up: World's tallest hybrid timber building

Global software giant Atlassian will build the world's tallest "hybrid timber" building for its new headquarters in Sydney, the company said yesterday.

The 40-storey structure, coming in at 180m, will be built with timber mass - layers of softwoods pressed together - and feature a glass and steel facade, topped by outdoor gardens. Work is due to start next year and be completed in 2025.

The building, designed by New York architects SHoP and Australian firm BVN, will operate on 100 per cent renewable energy and its facade will incorporate solar panels and self-shading windows.