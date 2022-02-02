City centres in Australia go quiet as Omicron causes 'shadow lockdowns'

SYDNEY - Much of Australia appears to be in the grip of an unofficial lockdown as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps through the country, taking a heavy toll on businesses and leaving city centres feeling like ghost towns.

Despite an easing of most restrictions, many residents in major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne have opted to stay away from workplaces and crowds due to high numbers of cases involving the highly transmissible but less severe Omicron.

In Sydney, visits to retail, hospitality and recreation venues in the city centre are down 42 per cent than before the pandemic. Public transport use has been down as much as 70 per cent. Across the Central Business District in Sydney, many cafes and retail stores have closed for good and "for lease" signs are common.

The executive director of business advocacy body Business Sydney, Mr Paul Nicolaou, said Sydney's CBD was suffering due to a lack of foot traffic and reduced consumer spending.

"Cases have increased well beyond levels seen in previous occurrences and continue to have a material economic impact as people isolate (themselves) in a 'shadow lockdown' and are shopping, dining and entertaining from home," he wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald.

The states of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Queensland have been battling severe Omicron outbreaks that erupted in December, but there are hopes that the peak has passed.

Case numbers began dipping in these states two weeks ago and hospitalisations and intensive care cases have also begun to ease.

About 4,600 Covid-19 patients were in hospitals around the country on Wednesday (Feb 2), from a peak of almost 5,400 a week earlier.

Hospitalisations in all states have been dropping. There were 347 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across Australia on Wednesday, from a peak of 424 on Jan 21.

Seventy people died on Wednesday, from a peak of 98 on Jan 28.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that he was "cautiously optimistic" about Omicron's trajectory and the prospects for measures such as further easing of border restrictions.

"We've seen the peaks of Omicron, I think, come through in both of those states (NSW and Victoria)," he told reporters.