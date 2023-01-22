Chris Hipkins’ journey from police cell to New Zealand’s next Prime Minister

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s next prime minister credits time spent in a police cell for sparking his interest in national politics.

Twenty-five years after his brush with the law as a student protester, Chris Hipkins is to become the nation’s 41st premier.

The ruling Labour Party’s caucus met on Sunday in Wellington to endorse his promotion to leader following the shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern. He will be sworn in by the Governor-General on Jan 25.

Mr Hipkins, 44, faces an uphill battle to win Labour a third term in office at the Oct 14 election.

The party trailed the main opposition National Party in polls last month.

The new prime minister has less than nine months to revive its support in the absence of Ms Ardern’s star power.

“Whoever was going to take this role on knew that they’d be filling big shoes,” said Lara Greaves, a political scientist at Auckland University. “It’s hard to tell exactly how the public perceive him at this stage and whether he’s prime ministerial enough.”

Nicknamed “Chippy” – an amalgam of his first and last names – the youthful-looking Mr Hipkins presents as a likeable, enthusiastic character with an ability to laugh at himself.

But he also has a ruthless streak, and was often the minister Ms Ardern turned to when problems arose.

“I like to think I’m pretty upfront and pretty straight with people,” Mr Hipkins told reporters on Saturday. “I’m decisive and I can get things done. People won’t die wondering what I think.”

Asked whether the nation is ready for a red-haired leader, he quipped: “I think it was about time we had a ginger at the top.”

Less charisma

Mr Hipkins currently holds the weighty ministerial portfolios of education, police and public service. He was also the minister responsible for the government’s Covid-19 strategy during the most intense period of the pandemic.

Bryce Edwards, a lecturer in politics at Victoria University of Wellington, said Mr Hipkins is less charismatic than Ms Ardern but has the ability to connect with everyday people and win back voters who are deserting Labour.

“He doesn’t come across as cosmopolitan, he doesn’t wear the designer clothes,” Mr Edwards said. “He likes sausage rolls and coke, and that’s desperately what Labour needs at the moment.”