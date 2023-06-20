Chinese man charged after attacks at Auckland restaurants

WELLINGTON - A Chinese national was charged on Tuesday after allegedly attacking diners with an axe-like weapon at three restaurants in New Zealand’s largest city, injuring four.
The man was charged after incidents at three Auckland Chinese restaurants that hospitalised four people, police said.
The authorities responded at around 9pm local time (5pm Singapore time) on Monday, after receiving “multiple calls” from the area that patrons at the restaurants had been assaulted, the police added.
Local media said the man entered the eateries, which are all near one another, and hit diners with a weapon resembling an axe.
Videos posted on social media showed the floor of one restaurant covered in blood as police detained a man.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene before appearing on Tuesday at North Shore District Court, where he was granted interim name suppression.
He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but police said more charges were likely.
Inspector Stefan Sagar, the Waitemata East Area Commander, acknowledged “how frightening this was for those involved”.
He said police believe it was an isolated incident, adding that there is no evidence “to suggest this is a racially motivated attack”.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Chinese consulate general in Auckland confirmed that seven of its citizens were injured in the attack.
The statement also said that on Tuesday morning, the Chinese consulate contacted the injured citizens to express its concern to them and track their treatment.
From the current situation, none of the injuries suffered by its citizens are life-threatening, said the statement.
The Chinese consulate general also said that it has asked the local police to assist by providing emergency assistance to the injured Chinese citizens and report the progress of the case to it in a timely manner. AFP