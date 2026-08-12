Charges dropped against Bondi Beach attack hero

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New South Wales Premier Chris Minns (left) talking with Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man who tackled and disarmed one of the Bondi beach attackers on Dec 15, 2025.

SYDNEY – Australian police on Aug 12 dropped assault charges against a man lauded for his bravery during last year’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

Fruit seller Ahmed al Ahmed was hailed as a hero after footage showed him disarming a gunman during the Dec 14 attack, which killed 15 people at a Jewish festival.

Ahmed was earlier this year accused of stalking and assaulting his father, charges he denied.

Both charges were withdrawn after a brief hearing on Aug 12, court documents showed.

Ahmed ducked between parked cars as the Bondi shooting unfolded, grabbing one of the two gunmen and wresting away his weapon in an effort to stop the killing.

He suffered gunshot wounds in the attack.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, met Ahmed in person later, describing him as a “true Australian hero” and an inspiration to all. AFP