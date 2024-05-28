Catering to the ultra-rich is a booming business in Australia

SYDNEY – Peppermint Grove, a suburb of Perth in Western Australia, has all the trappings you would expect of one of the wealthiest postal codes in the country: sprawling riverside mansions, exclusive schools and a yacht club.

But lately, there is a new sign that the Perth elite are starting to tip over the line separating the merely rich from the fabulously so. Glance in a real estate agent’s window, and you will often see properties advertised with a telltale phrase: “Perfect for a family office.”

Financial hubs such as Dubai, London, New York and Singapore have long dominated the rarefied world of family offices – outfits that typically cater to a single US$100 million-plus client with services that can include managing money, taxes, charitable donations and even household help.

Since 2019, as the rich get richer, the number of family offices worldwide has more than tripled, to almost 4,600 in 2023, according to investment data provider Preqin.

But the wealthy do not live only in global glamour cities. Family offices are now also popping up in places like Perth, on the coast of the Indian Ocean, 2,100km from Adelaide, the nearest major metropolitan area, and closer to Jakarta than Sydney.

After an almost two-decade-long mining boom, Perth, with a population of more than two million, has 64 centi-millionaires. This places it among the richest cities in the world by that measure, tied with Stockholm and ahead of Berlin and Dublin, according to data from citizenship consulting firm Henley & Partners.

Mr Andrew Forrest and his family top the list of the richest ­Australians, with a fortune of US$29.2 billion (S$39.4 billion) in mid-May, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He grew up in the outback and founded iron ore miner Fortescue, which is based in Perth.

Mr Forrest and his wife Nicola call their family office Tattarang; it invests in public and private companies and works with their philanthropic Minderoo Foundation. In 2023, the couple announced their separation, but said there would be no impact on their shared ventures.

Tattarang’s “bespoke model” helps its founders fund “strong and sustainable businesses across sectors where we believe we will have the greatest impact – for example, renewable energy, critical minerals, agri-food and health technology”, a spokesman said

Other affluent families are less well-known, making their mark selling tools to miners as well as other businesses that have benefited as the size of the mining sector has more than doubled since 2000 to 13 per cent of Australia’s gross domestic product.

Mr Shaun Parkin, who helps families set up and manage their offices, says he works, or has had meetings, with more than 20 of these companies, each of them overseeing more than A$200 million (S$179.5 million) in assets.

“A lot of the ones that I meet, I had no idea that there was that level of wealth,” said Mr Parkin, co-founder of local consulting firm Hall Road Services. “And I would say that most people haven’t either.”