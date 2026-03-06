Canadian drowned after dingo attack in Australia: Coroner

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Following the Canadian woman's death, the Queensland government said a pack of 10 dingoes believed to be involved would be euthanised after rangers observed “aggressive behaviour”.

The body of 19-year-old Piper James was found on Jan 19 at a beach on the World Heritage-listed island of K’gari in the state of Queensland.

“Piper died as a result of drowning in the setting of multiple injuries, due to, or as a consequence of a dingo attack,” the Coroners Court of Queensland said.

“The investigation into Piper’s death is ongoing, and no further information can be provided at this time,” a court spokesperson said.

The cause of death was determined by a state forensic pathologist, whose findings were accepted by the coroner, the court said.

The decision stirred debate about how to handle the island’s dingoes, a sandy-coloured canine believed to have first arrived in Australia 4,000 to 5,000 years ago.

Wildlife experts said the interaction between people and dingoes should be better managed, but killing the animals could threaten the island’s dingo population, estimated at 70 to 200 animals. AFP