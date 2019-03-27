British man captured while trying to flee Australia on jet ski

SYDNEY (XINHUA) - A 57-year-old man is in custody on Wednesday (March 27) after attempting to flee Australia on a jet ski.

The British national was wanted on drug-related charges when he left the country's north-east tip carrying additional fuel and supplies, attempting to cross the 150km Torres Strait to Papua New Guinea.

Australian authorities were tipped off and gave chase, eventually apprehending the man less than 10km from the PNG coast.

Local Torres Strait island councillors and community members helped the authorities to map possible routes through the area, which assisted in the capture.

"This is a perfect example of local intelligence sharing, community support and our maritime capability, all working together to enable a quick and effective multi-agency response to a situation," Australian Border Force Commander Jo Crooks said.

The authorities said the man will be extradited to Western Australia where he will face court.