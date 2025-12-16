Bondi shooting hero bystander draws nearly $2.6m in donations

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visits Mr Ahmed al Ahmed, a bystander who disarmed one of the Bondi Beach shooters, at a hospital in Sydney, Australia, Dec 15.

SYDNEY – A GoFundMe page for the bystander who tackled and disarmed one of the Bondi Beach shooters is nearing US$2 million (S$2.58 million) after his bravery won praise from US President Donald Trump and hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

Extraordinary footage of the man’s actions began circulating on social media on Dec 14 , shortly after two men, later identified as a father and son, started shooting into a crowd gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

Fifteen people were killed in the massacre, the worst terrorist attack in Australia’s history. The older shooter was also shot dead by police.

The bystander was identified as Mr Ahmed Al Ahmed, a 43-year-old father-of-two from south Sydney, who arrived in Australia from Syria in 2006, according to local media reports.

He sustained four to five gunshot wounds and is expected to undergo “multiple” rounds of surgery, Australian Broadcasting reported on Dec 16 .

In the mobile-phone video that caught the act of bravery, one of the attackers is standing near a tree and firing. A few metres away, a crouched man emerges from behind a parked car.

He grabs the shooter from behind and wrestles the weapon from his hands.

Mr Ahmed was soon lauded for his feat.

Mr Trump said on Dec 14 that he had saved many lives and expressed “great respect” for him. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also praised Mr Ahmed, and other bystanders who helped treat victims in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“People rushing towards danger to show the best of the Australian character,” Mr Albanese told reporters on Dec 15 .

“That is who we are, people who stand up for our values.”

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visited Mr Ahmed in the hospital on Dec 15 , calling him a “real-life hero”, adding more lives would have been lost if not for his “selfless bravery”.

Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder Ackman called Mr Ahmed “a brave hero” and said his hedge fund firm would establish a reward programme for people who had carried out similar acts. The top donor to the GoFundMe page is listed as Mr William Ackman, who gave US$99,999.

More than 33,000 people have contributed to the fundraiser, which was sitting at US$1.94 million at 11.30am Sydney time (8.30am Singapore time) on Dec 16 . BLOOMBERG