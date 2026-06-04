Bondi Beach attack hero charged with assaulting father: Reports

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New South Wales Premier Chris Minns (left) visiting Bondi Beach hero Ahmed al-Ahmed at a hospital in Sydney on Dec 15, 2025.

SYDNEY – A man credited with saving dozens of lives during a deadly mass shooting on Bondi Beach in 2025 has been charged with assaulting his father, local media and police said on June 4.

Ahmed al-Ahmed shot to fame in December when he wrested a gun from one of the attackers during Australia’s deadliest attack in decades.

Local media, including national broadcaster ABC, said Ahmed, 44, has been charged after allegedly assaulting his father.

Asked to confirm the reporting, New South Wales police replied: “On Sunday, 15 March 2026, police received a report of an alleged assault at a home in Bankstown on Monday 9 March 2026.”

They added that a 44-year-old man was charged this week with assault and stalking.

He will face court on June 29, police said.

Australian police, as a rule, do not identify individuals charged with crimes to the media.

Ahmed told the ABC that the alleged incident was “fake information… It’s not true at all”.

“I don’t have any information at all,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahmed was widely hailed as a hero for his actions during the shooting, in which 15 people were killed and dozens wounded in what the authorities have described as an anti-Semitic terrorist attack.

He met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and a fundraiser set up for him raised over US$1 million (S$1.3 million).

He told the ABC that he was focusing on his health and planned to undergo further operations on his arm to address the injuries sustained in the attack.

In May, his two brothers faced court in Sydney over allegations they attempted to pressure Ahmed into handing over some of that money, local media said. AFP