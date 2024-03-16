Berry good: Record-breaking Australian blueberry weighs over 20g

A new record has been set for the world’s heaviest blueberry. Guinness World Records confirms that an entry weighing 20.4g has been officially recognised as the heaviest of its kind, CNN reported on March 15.

The fruit – about the size of a table tennis ball – was picked on Nov 13, 2023, in Corindi, New South Wales, Australia. Grown by the Costa Group, it comes from the Eterna variety, which is known for large fruit.

In a statement published on March 12, Costa Group’s senior horticulturalist Brad Hocking noted that the Eterna variety is celebrated for its sizable fruit, crisp texture and extended shelf life.

“Eterna as a variety has a really great flavour and consistently large fruit. When we picked this one, there were probably around 20 other berries of a similar size,” he said.

The record-setter measured 39.31mm in diameter, roughly the same size as a table tennis ball.

Mr Hocking stressed that despite its size, the quality and flavour of the blueberry were not compromised.

The previous record was held by a blueberry from Western Australia that weighed 16.2g in 2020. Costa Group, which specialises in the development of new varieties that can adapt to various conditions, was also behind that achievement.

Other remarkable entries in the Guinness World Records for fruit include a 289g strawberry from Israel, which set the mark for the heaviest strawberry in February 2022.

In August 2019, a grapefruit found distinction for both weight and circumference, being comparable in size to a regulation basketball and weighing as much as a small dog.