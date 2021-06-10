Australia's Victoria state records slight rise in Covid-19 cases

Melbourne will exit the lockdown as planned on the night of June 10.
SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's Victoria state said new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 rose slightly on Thursday (June 10) as state capital, Melbourne, prepares to come out of a two-week hard lockdown to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Melbourne will exit the lockdown as planned on Thursday night, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Thursday, versus one case a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 90.

