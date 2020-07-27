Australia's Victoria state reports record-high of new coronavirus cases

SYDNEY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday (July 27) six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier.

"Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care," state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.

The state recorded its previous one-day high of 484 cases last week.

Authorities are battling to contain a fresh wave of infections after about 5 million people in Melbourne were plunged back into lockdown more than two weeks ago.

The shutdown of the nation's second-biggest city, which contributes about one-quarter of gross domestic product, could prolong the nation's first recession in almost three decades.

Meanwhile, the state of New South Wales reported a further 17 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the state health agency.