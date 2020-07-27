Australia's Victoria state reports record-high of new coronavirus cases

Medical staff prepare to transport people from the St Basil's Home for the Aged Care in Melbourne on July 25, 2020.
Medical staff prepare to transport people from the St Basil's Home for the Aged Care in Melbourne on July 25, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
51 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday (July 27) six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier.

"Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care," state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.

The state recorded its previous one-day high of 484 cases last week.

Authorities are battling to contain a fresh wave of infections after about 5 million people in Melbourne were plunged back into lockdown more than two weeks ago.

The shutdown of the nation's second-biggest city, which contributes about one-quarter of gross domestic product, could prolong the nation's first recession in almost three decades.

Meanwhile, the state of New South Wales reported a further 17 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the state health agency.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content