Australia’s PM Albanese warns of extreme and dangerous weather as bushfires rage in Victoria

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Jan 10 said the nation faced “extreme and dangerous” weather as a bushfire crisis gripped the state of Victoria, razing homes and burning vast swathes of bushland.

Three people remained missing in the south-eastern state, where more than 50 fires, many at the highest danger rating, were burning out of control on the morning of Jan 10 . Temperatures have soared past 40 deg C this week.

Authorities have said the fires, which took hold amid a heatwave and have been fanned by strong winds, are the worst to hit the state since the Black Summer blazes of 2019-2020 that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

“Australians across the country are facing extreme and dangerous weather conditions with bushfires burning in multiple states but particularly Victoria,” Mr Albanese said in televised remarks from Canberra.



“My thoughts are with Australians in these regional communities at this very difficult time.”

Cows stand in a field as smoke from the Longwood bushfire rises above the tree tops on Jan 9. VIA REUTERS

A disaster declaration was made in 18 areas of Victoria overnight, while the Australian Defence Force had been requested to provide accommodation support for Victorian firefighters, the prime minister added.



The largest fire near the town of Longwood, about 112km north of state capital Melbourne, had burnt 35,000 hectares of bushland, destroying multiple homes, a community centre and a telephone exchange, authorities said on Jan 9.

Dozens of communities near the fires have been evacuated and many of the state’s parks and campgrounds are closed.



On Jan 10, a heatwave warning was in place for large parts of Victoria, while fire weather warnings were active for neighbouring New South Wales state and the Australian Capital Territory, the nation’s weather forecaster said.



Australian authorities declared a state of disaster on Jan 10 after bushfires destroyed houses and razed vast belts of forest in the country’s south-east.

‘If you have been told to leave, go’

One of the most destructive bushfires ripped through almost 150,000 hectares near Longwood, a region cloaked in native forests.

Fire crews have started tallying the damage, with early reports of at least 20 houses destroyed in the small town of Ruffy, about two hours’ drive north of state capital Melbourne.

State Premier Jacinta Allan on Jan 10 declared a state of disaster, giving fire crews emergency powers to force evacuations.

“It’s all about one thing - protecting Victorian lives,” she said. “And it sends one clear message: If you have been told to leave, go.”

Three people, including a child, were missing inside one of the state’s most dangerous fire grounds.

“I appreciate there is a lot of concern,” Ms Allan said.

A burnt car stands on a property following the bushfire in Longwood, Victoria, on Jan 9. PHOTO: REUTERS

Although conditions had eased on the morning of Jan 10, more than 30 separate bushfires were still burning.

The worst fires have largely been confined to sparsely populated rural areas where towns might number a few hundred people.

Photos taken this week showed the night sky glowing orange as the fire near Longwood ripped through bushland.

Smoke from the Longwood bushfire rises above New South Wales Rural Fire Service trucks Victoria on Jan 9. VIA REUTERS

‘Terrifying’

“There were embers falling everywhere. It was terrifying,” cattle farmer Scott Purcell told ABC.

Another bushfire near the small town of Walwa crackled with lightning as it radiated enough heat to form a localised thunderstorm, fire authorities said.

Hundreds of firefighters from across Australia have been called in to help.

Members of the Country Fire Authority and the NSW Rural Fire Service gather as out-of-control fires burn across Victoria on Jan 9. PHOTO: REUTERS

Millions have sweltered through this week’s intense heatwave.

Hundreds of baby bats died earlier this week as stifling temperatures settled over the state of South Australia, a local wildlife group said.

The “Black Summer” bushfires raged across Australia’s eastern seaboard from late 2019 to early 2020, razing millions of hectares, destroying thousands of homes and blanketing cities in noxious smoke.

Australia’s climate has warmed by an average of 1.51 deg C since 1910, researchers have found, fuelling increasingly frequent extreme weather patterns over both land and sea.

Australia remains one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of gas and coal, two key fossil fuels blamed for global heating. REUTERS, AFP