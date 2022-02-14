Australia's ruling party faces upset in state by-elections

CANBERRA • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal Party suffered a major upset in New South Wales (NSW) state by-elections, preliminary reports indicated yesterday, presenting a challenge for his ruling coalition ahead of a federal election due in May.

Liberal Party leaders at both the state and federal levels have come under pressure in recent months over their handling of the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as cases and deaths soared following the arrival of the Omicron variant.

Official tallies of the four by-elections will not come for weeks until mail-in votes are counted, but New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has conceded the Liberals will lose a seat that has never been won by the opposition Labor Party.

The loss of the regional seat of Bega, in the state's south, has pushed Mr Perrottet's government further into minority. It has also sent a potential warning to Mr Morrison, who must call the federal election by May 21.

Mr Perrottet said the government of NSW, Australia's most populous state, will take lessons from the "disappointing" results.

"There (are) certainly messages for us to look at in terms of what we are doing on the ground," Mr Perrottet said at a news briefing.

The Liberals also suffered a swing against them in former state premier Gladys Berejiklian's seat.

Mr Anthony Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, called the results "outstanding".

Mr Keith Pitt, Australia's resources minister, played down the implications of the results for the Morrison government, telling Sky News yesterday that "these things don't reflect into a federal result".

A January poll showed that Mr Morrison's Liberal-National coalition government took a hit after its handling of the Omicron-driven outbreak fuelled a backlash, putting Labor into a leading position.

