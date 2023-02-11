Australia's remote Norfolk Island battens down ahead of cyclone

SYDNEY - A tropical cyclone is racing towards Australia’s remote Norfolk Island.

Forecasters warned its 2,000 residents to prepare for “destructive winds” and a deluge of rain on Saturday.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is then expected to hit northern New Zealand, where a huge clean-up operation is still underway after devastating floods at the end of January.

Australia’s weather bureau said the storm could whip up gusts of up to 155 kph as it approaches Norfolk Island, which lies about 1,500km north-east of Sydney.

Norfolk Island administrator Eric Hutchinson said the worst of the cyclone is expected on Saturday evening, but strong winds have already caused some power outages.

“We are expecting power outages, trees coming down, the potential for houses to lose roofs,” he told national broadcaster ABC.

The cyclone was downgraded to Category Two on Saturday morning, but Mr Hutchinson said it remains a potentially dangerous situation.

“We’ve had a couple of days to prepare, so we’ll deal with the recovery as needed,” he said.

Australia’s weather bureau said the storm would bring “destructive winds, heavy rainfall, abnormally high tides and damaging surf” to Norfolk Island, which has suspended flights until it passes.

The cyclone will then approach New Zealand on Sunday evening, according to the country’s MetService, bringing “significant heavy rain” to the North Island.

Emergency shelters are already being set up across Auckland, a city of 1.6 million people that is still under a state of emergency following heavy flooding two weeks ago.

Now known as an idyllic tourist destination, Norfolk Island was once a notoriously brutal British penal colony dubbed the “Hell of the Pacific”.

It was abandoned by the mid-1850s but later re-settled by descendants of the British sailors who carried out an infamous mutiny on the HMS Bounty in 1789. AFP