Australia's Queensland state braces itself for Tropical Cyclone Koji

SYDNEY – Australia’s Queensland on J an 11 braced itself for a tropical cyclone to make landfall, with authorities urging residents to prepare for destructive winds and possible flooding in the state’s north.

Koji, a Category 1 cyclone located in the Coral Sea with wind gusts up to 100kmh, was predicted to cross the coast between the towns of Ayr and Bowen, about 500km north of state capital Brisbane, on J an 11 , bringing heavy rain and potential flash flooding, the nation’s weather forecaster said.

“The strongest winds are occurring over Whitsunday Islands. After crossing it will weaken rapidly before tracking southwestwards,” it said.

Premier David Crisafulli said the cyclone had already brought rainfall of up to 200mm to some areas overnight and was expected to result in heavy downpours over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“I do believe that people have prepared brilliantly for the rain that will come,” Mr Crisafulli said on social media platform X.

The weather forecaster predicted Koji, after crossing the coast, would weaken rapidly but could still spark “dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding” between Ayr and Mackay, a tourist hub and gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Townsville Airport, which closed on Jan 10 as a precaution, said on Facebook that it planned to reopen on Ja n 11 “if safety and weather conditions allow”.

Koji’s approach comes after the state was hit in March by Alfred, a downgraded tropical cyclone, that brought damaging winds and heavy rains, cutting power to hundreds of thousands. REUTERS