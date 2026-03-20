Australia’s north-east braces itself for severe tropical cyclone Narelle

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The storm could unleash winds of up to 250km per hour, strong enough to uproot trees and send debris airborne.

SYDNEY - A severe tropical cyclone neared Australia’s north-east coast on March 19 as residents braced for destructive winds, heavy rain, flash floods and power outages, while authorities urged them to take immediate shelter.

Cyclone Narelle, currently swirling about 30km off the coast in the Coral Sea, is expected to make landfall on the morning of March 20 as a category four storm, one rung below the strongest category five, Australia’s weather bureau said.

The storm could unleash winds of up to 250km per hour, strong enough to uproot trees and send debris airborne, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Angus Hines told ABC News.

“Winds of that speed are pretty hard to imagine if you haven’t experienced them before. They are just so, so strong. Obviously that puts a lot of branches and debris into the air flying around that can become really dangerous,” Mr Hines told ABC News.

The cyclone is expected to cross the coast before 9am local time and weaken as it tracks westward across the Cape York Peninsula over the next 18 hours.

However, the warm waters in the Gulf of Carpentaria will help the storm to strengthen again into a severe tropical cyclone before impacting the Northern Territory on March 21, Mr Hines said.

Storm warnings extend across a 600km stretch of Far North Queensland, a region home to roughly 300,000. Authorities also warned of intense rainfall affecting some tourist towns along the Great Barrier Reef. REUTERS