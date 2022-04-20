Australia's New South Wales, Victoria states end isolation period for Covid-19 close contacts

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australia's two most-populous states will scrap isolation periods for close contacts of Covid-19 cases on Friday (April 22), as the highly vaccinated country lives with the virus in the community.

In Victoria state, from 11.59pm on Friday, close contacts will need to wear a mask indoors, avoid certain "sensitive" settings, and undertake at least five negative rapid antigen tests over seven days following exposure.

In addition, Victoria will ease mask rules and no longer require mandatory proof of vaccination and QR-code check-ins at retail and hospitality venues.

In New South Wales state, from 6pm Friday close contacts will have to do daily rapid antigen tests before coming into contact with people outside their household and wear a mask in indoor settings outside their home.

They will also have to avoid aged-care homes, hospitals and other high-risk settings.

The changes will be critical for businesses that have been experiencing "acute staff absenteeism" as the economy recovers from the pandemic, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chief Executive Officer Andrew McKellar said in a statement.

International unvaccinated travellers will no longer need to quarantine for seven days on arrival in either state. In NSW, that applies from April 30.

More than 95 per cent of Australians have had at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 69 per cent of eligible people have had a booster shot.