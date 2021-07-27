Australia's New South Wales reports its biggest daily Covid-19 caseload for 2021

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Tuesday (July 27) reported its biggest daily rise of locally acquired cases of Covid-19 for the year as total infections in its latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta variant neared 2,400.

A total of 172 new local cases were detected in New South Wales, up from 145 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, at least 60 spent time while infectious in the community while the isolation status of 32 cases remained under investigation, the state's Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Victoria state will begin easing its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions as planned from Tuesday night, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after the state reported fewer new cases.

People can leave their homes for any reason but several restrictions would remain, including a ban on guests in homes and masks mandatory both indoors and outdoors, he said.

Victoria detected 10 new local cases, down from 11 a day earlier, with all infections linked to its latest outbreak and in quarantine throughout their infectious period.