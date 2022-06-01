Australia's new govt pursues climate diplomacy in Pacific as China's influence grows

Australia's Latrobe Valley. The country is now pinning its hopes on its newfound climate diplomacy. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - For the past five years, Australia has been trying to improve ties with Pacific island nations amid concerns about China's growing influence in the region, but Canberra's efforts have repeatedly encountered a stumbling block.

The difficulty for Canberra has been that Pacific leaders, whose nations are facing serious and immediate threats from rising sea levels and the changing climate, have expressed anger and disappointment at the Australian government's failure to adopt serious climate commitments.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top