Australia's mammoth electorates cause campaign headaches

SYDNEY - For political candidates in the Australian electorate of Durack - one of the largest seats in the world - the traditional campaign technique of knocking on doors of residents to try to win their votes is no easy feat.

The massive, rural electorate in Western Australia covers almost 1.4 million sq km, which makes it larger than Peru and almost 2,000 times the size of Singapore. To travel from the bottom corner of the electorate, outside the city of Perth, to the top corner, south of Darwin, would involve a three-day road trip of about 3,200km.