Australia’s first Trump-branded hotel planned for Gold Coast

- The Trump Organization is planning its first branded tower in Australia: a 91-storey building combining a hotel and luxury apartments in the Surfers Paradise resort on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The development will feature 272 residences, along with a private beach club, shops and restaurants, according to a statement on the Trump Hotels website.

It will be built by Altus Property Group, which said in a separate statement that the tower is expected to become Australia’s tallest and will cost just under A$1.5 billion (S$1.34 billion).

“This landmark address redefines beachfront sophistication with world-class amenities, iconic design, and uninterrupted Gold Coast views,” Trump Hotels said on its website.

The project has been nearly two decades in the making. Altus chief executive David Young first floated the idea in 2007, cold-calling Ms Ivanka Trump to discuss the proposal, according to the company’s statement.

It was signed at Mr Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort earlier in February , he said. BLOOMBERG